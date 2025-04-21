Tensions Erupt in Thoubal: Clash Over Alleged Encroachment

In Manipur's Thoubal district, a clash erupted between local residents and security personnel concerning a controversial construction project.

Locals opposed the building of a house and shop on a road in the Khangabok Arongthong Makhong area, leading to tensions.

Despite resistance, the owner proceeded, sparking conflict. Security officers were forced to use tear gas to control the situation, which is now under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)