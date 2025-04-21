Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Thoubal: Clash Over Alleged Encroachment

A conflict arose in Manipur's Thoubal district between locals and security forces over a disputed construction site on a road. The construction continued despite local opposition, leading to property damage. Security forces deployed tear gas to manage the unrest, ultimately restoring order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thoubal | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Manipur's Thoubal district, a clash erupted between local residents and security personnel concerning a controversial construction project.

Locals opposed the building of a house and shop on a road in the Khangabok Arongthong Makhong area, leading to tensions.

Despite resistance, the owner proceeded, sparking conflict. Security officers were forced to use tear gas to control the situation, which is now under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

