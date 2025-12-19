Left Menu

EU Grants Massive Interest-Free Loan to Support Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The European Union has decided to give Ukraine an interest-free loan of 90 billion euros to aid its military and budgetary expenses for the next two years. Repayment is conditional on Russia providing war reparations, with potential use of Russian assets in the EU as collateral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 07:57 IST
EU Grants Massive Interest-Free Loan to Support Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's leadership has taken a decisive step in supporting Ukraine, unanimously agreeing to offer an interest-free loan totaling 90 billion euros, equivalent to $105.53 billion, to sustain its military and budgetary needs over the coming two years. This information was confirmed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz early Friday.

The loan stipulates repayment only if Russia provides reparations for its ongoing conflict, Merz announced following an extensive meeting of EU leaders held in Brussels. Additionally, the EU maintains the right to utilize immobilized Russian assets within its jurisdiction as a means of repayment, should Russia fail to fulfill its reparations obligations.

As geopolitical tensions persist, this financial assistance represents a significant commitment by the EU to bolster Ukraine amidst adversity, reflecting the bloc's strategic stance and humanitarian considerations. Amid currency exchange dynamics, the move underscores the EU's broader economic and political maneuvers in the region. (Exchange rate: $1 = 0.8528 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025