Illicit Union: Woman Exposes Husband's Secret Marriage

In a dramatic turn of events, a woman named Neha has lodged a formal complaint against her husband. She alleges he illegally married a female head constable merely a month after tying the knot with her.

Authorities revealed that following Neha's complaint, the Superintendent of Police swiftly transferred the implicated constable to a different posting. Neha, speaking to the media, stated that she and Naveen, a Gajalpur native, got married on February 16. However, she soon discovered his ongoing relationship with a head constable stationed in the Hapur district.

Neha accused Naveen of coercing her into meeting the female constable and making her touch the constable's feet. Despite her protests, he allegedly pressured her to remain in the village while living with the constable in Meerut. Neha also reported having photographic proof of their March wedding. Following a confrontation in Saket Colony on April 16, Neha reported the incident to the police, leading to threats from Naveen. The police have initiated a case, actively searching for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)