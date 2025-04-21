Indian Navy Successfully Completes Major Refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship

The Indian Navy has accomplished a significant feat by completing the major refit of the Maldivian Coast Guard Ship, MNDF Huravee, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. This initiative is part of India's broader commitment to strengthening regional maritime security through the MAHASAGAR vision and the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Handed over to the Maldives National Defence Force in May 2023, the 'Make in India' ship replaces an older platform. It has been pivotal in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and medical evacuation efforts across the Maldivian islands, underscoring its critical role in regional security and cooperation.

After a thorough refit that lasted from November 2024 to April 2025, the vessel underwent comprehensive maintenance and operational sea trials. These efforts highlight the strong diplomatic and military collaboration between India and the Maldives, reaffirming India's commitment to being a reliable regional partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)