Left Menu

Deadly Dispute: Arrests Made in Thane Murder Case

Four individuals were apprehended in Thane for the alleged murder of Arjun Sharma, fueled by a monetary dispute. The attack occurred at Digha railway station, involving deadly weapons. The police have detained a juvenile accomplice. An investigation is underway following a complaint by the victim's nephew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:55 IST
Deadly Dispute: Arrests Made in Thane Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, four individuals have been arrested over the alleged murder of a 28-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra. The crime reportedly stemmed from a heated monetary dispute.

The incident unfolded between the night of April 18 and 19 at the parking lot of Digha railway station, said Thane railway police station's senior inspector, Archana Dusane. The attack left Arjun Sharma dead after sustaining violent injuries inflicted by Guddu Pal, a 40-year-old, and several accomplices.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's 17-year-old nephew, Ashish Sharma, the assailants employed deadly weapons, sticks, and bamboo poles. This led to the arrest of four suspects, including the main accused, Guddu Pal, while a juvenile has been detained. Authorities are investigating further into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025