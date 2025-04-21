Deadly Dispute: Arrests Made in Thane Murder Case

In a shocking incident, four individuals have been arrested over the alleged murder of a 28-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra. The crime reportedly stemmed from a heated monetary dispute.

The incident unfolded between the night of April 18 and 19 at the parking lot of Digha railway station, said Thane railway police station's senior inspector, Archana Dusane. The attack left Arjun Sharma dead after sustaining violent injuries inflicted by Guddu Pal, a 40-year-old, and several accomplices.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's 17-year-old nephew, Ashish Sharma, the assailants employed deadly weapons, sticks, and bamboo poles. This led to the arrest of four suspects, including the main accused, Guddu Pal, while a juvenile has been detained. Authorities are investigating further into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)