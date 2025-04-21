Crackdown on Corruption: Two Officers Nabbed in Chhattisgarh

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Monday, apprehended two Chhattisgarh government officers for allegedly soliciting bribes in Raipur and Korba districts.

Identified as Praveen Sahu and Sultan Singh Banjara, these officials serve in different capacities, facing serious corruption charges.

Sahu and Banjara were nabbed in separate sting operations initiated by the bureau, officials confirmed after charging both under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)