Crackdown on Corruption: Two Officers Nabbed in Chhattisgarh

Two government officers, Praveen Sahu and Sultan Singh Banjara, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Chhattisgarh for allegedly soliciting bribes. Sahu, an Assistant Engineer, and Banjara, a village revenue officer, both demanded Rs 25,000 from different complainants. They were caught and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Monday, apprehended two Chhattisgarh government officers for allegedly soliciting bribes in Raipur and Korba districts.

Identified as Praveen Sahu and Sultan Singh Banjara, these officials serve in different capacities, facing serious corruption charges.

Sahu and Banjara were nabbed in separate sting operations initiated by the bureau, officials confirmed after charging both under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

