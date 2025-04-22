Zelenskiy's Call for Ceasefire: A Bid for Peace
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's stance on ending attacks on civilian targets and expressed readiness for talks. He emphasized the need for an unconditional ceasefire, seeking responses from Moscow, and engaging with U.S. and European leaders to initiate peace discussions.
In a bold statement on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored Ukraine's commitment to halt attacks on civilian targets, reiterating his readiness for dialogue to accomplish peace.
Zelenskiy urged Moscow to provide a definitive response, emphasizing Ukraine's willingness to engage in talks explicitly aimed at stopping civilian attacks. 'We are prepared for any conversation to achieve this goal,' he declared during his nightly video address.
This week, Zelenskiy also held significant discussions with U.S. and European officials in London, focusing on securing an unconditional ceasefire as an essential first step toward lasting peace.
