Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Call for Ceasefire: A Bid for Peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's stance on ending attacks on civilian targets and expressed readiness for talks. He emphasized the need for an unconditional ceasefire, seeking responses from Moscow, and engaging with U.S. and European leaders to initiate peace discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:39 IST
Zelenskiy's Call for Ceasefire: A Bid for Peace
proposal

In a bold statement on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored Ukraine's commitment to halt attacks on civilian targets, reiterating his readiness for dialogue to accomplish peace.

Zelenskiy urged Moscow to provide a definitive response, emphasizing Ukraine's willingness to engage in talks explicitly aimed at stopping civilian attacks. 'We are prepared for any conversation to achieve this goal,' he declared during his nightly video address.

This week, Zelenskiy also held significant discussions with U.S. and European officials in London, focusing on securing an unconditional ceasefire as an essential first step toward lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025