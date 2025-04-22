Left Menu

Air Force Officer and Call Centre Head Clash: A Road Rage Saga

An FIR has been lodged against IAF officer Shiladitya Bose following a road rage incident involving a call centre employee. Initially arrested on Bose's complaint, Vikas Kumar also filed a counter-complaint, alleging assault. Both parties were seen engaging in public altercations, leading to FIR registrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 09:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A road rage incident spiraled into a legal battle as a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose. This development followed the arrest of Vikas Kumar, a call centre team head, based on Bose's initial complaint.

In video footage shared by Bose, he claims he was attacked and verbally abused by a group speaking Kannada while en route to Bengaluru airport. Accusations were exchanged, and purported videos show Bose and Kumar embroiled in physical altercations, with onlookers witnessing the confrontation.

Police have registered a case against the officer under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following Kumar's counter-allegations of racial abuse and damage to his vehicle. Meanwhile, Bose's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, has lodged a complaint leading to Kumar's arrest. The case continues to unfold as authorities examine CCTV and other video evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

