Air Force Officer and Call Centre Head Clash: A Road Rage Saga

A road rage incident spiraled into a legal battle as a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose. This development followed the arrest of Vikas Kumar, a call centre team head, based on Bose's initial complaint.

In video footage shared by Bose, he claims he was attacked and verbally abused by a group speaking Kannada while en route to Bengaluru airport. Accusations were exchanged, and purported videos show Bose and Kumar embroiled in physical altercations, with onlookers witnessing the confrontation.

Police have registered a case against the officer under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following Kumar's counter-allegations of racial abuse and damage to his vehicle. Meanwhile, Bose's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, has lodged a complaint leading to Kumar's arrest. The case continues to unfold as authorities examine CCTV and other video evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)