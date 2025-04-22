Russia Claims Victory in Eastern Ukraine Village
Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Sukha Balka, a village in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, marking a significant move in the ongoing conflict. This development highlights the volatile situation on the ground as both sides continue to struggle for territorial control in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:03 IST
- Country:
- Russia
On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed that its military forces have successfully taken control of the village of Sukha Balka, located in the eastern part of Ukraine's Donetsk region.
This event signifies a notable advancement in the military operations carried out by Russian forces amidst an ongoing and intense conflict.
The capture of Sukha Balka underscores the continual power struggle over territory between Russia and Ukraine, further escalating tensions in the already volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Conflict: Strikes Intensify Amid Gaza Crisis
Israel's Expanding Control in Gaza: A Controversial Military Strategy
China and Cambodia Bolster Naval Ties with Expanded Military Drills
Tragedy in Kryvyi Rih: Mourning Amidst Conflict
A New Frontier of Conflict: The Rise of Space Warfare Culture