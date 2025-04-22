Left Menu

Russia Claims Victory in Eastern Ukraine Village

Russia's Defence Ministry announced the capture of Sukha Balka, a village in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, marking a significant move in the ongoing conflict. This development highlights the volatile situation on the ground as both sides continue to struggle for territorial control in the region.

Updated: 22-04-2025 15:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed that its military forces have successfully taken control of the village of Sukha Balka, located in the eastern part of Ukraine's Donetsk region.

This event signifies a notable advancement in the military operations carried out by Russian forces amidst an ongoing and intense conflict.

The capture of Sukha Balka underscores the continual power struggle over territory between Russia and Ukraine, further escalating tensions in the already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

