On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed that its military forces have successfully taken control of the village of Sukha Balka, located in the eastern part of Ukraine's Donetsk region.

This event signifies a notable advancement in the military operations carried out by Russian forces amidst an ongoing and intense conflict.

The capture of Sukha Balka underscores the continual power struggle over territory between Russia and Ukraine, further escalating tensions in the already volatile region.

