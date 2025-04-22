SA and Lesotho Deepen Ties with Second Bi-National Commission Session

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to embark on a crucial working visit to Maseru, the capital of the Kingdom of Lesotho, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The President will co-chair the Second Session of the South Africa–Lesotho Bi-National Commission (BNC) alongside his counterpart, Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane. The two heads of state are expected to lead intensive discussions aimed at fortifying the already strong bilateral and political relations between their countries.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a high-powered ministerial delegation consisting of 15 Ministers, signifying the importance South Africa places on its relationship with Lesotho. The visit underscores Pretoria’s commitment to regional cooperation and integration, especially in the wake of rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics.

Historical Context and Foundation of the BNC

The South Africa–Lesotho Bi-National Commission was officially established in 2022 to elevate cooperation between the two neighboring nations. This strategic move followed years of robust bilateral relations underpinned by shared history, geographical proximity, economic interdependence, and cultural ties.

The inaugural BNC session took place in September 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. That first meeting set the tone for deeper collaboration across various sectors, including water resource management, energy, infrastructure development, and trade. This week's follow-up session aims to evaluate progress made since the inaugural session and to map out new areas of cooperation.

Key Focus Areas of the 2025 Session

According to a statement released by the South African Presidency on Tuesday, April 22, the BNC in Maseru will address a range of strategic priorities:

Strengthening Political and Diplomatic Relations: Discussions will focus on enhancing political cooperation and diplomatic engagement between the two countries, ensuring alignment on pressing regional issues.

Boosting Economic Collaboration: The two nations are expected to deepen their economic ties, including the review of existing investment flows and identification of new trade opportunities. South Africa will also spotlight its role in job creation through investments in Lesotho.

Reviewing Previous Commitments: Officials will assess the implementation status of decisions made during the inaugural BNC session and identify bottlenecks requiring immediate resolution.

Prioritizing New Strategic Areas: With the world undergoing significant geopolitical shifts, both countries will look to align on emerging sectors and collaborative opportunities for mutual development.

Regional and Global Dialogue: The session will include extensive discussions on shared positions regarding continental development and global multilateral platforms, especially in light of increasing instability and power realignments on the international stage.

Spotlight on the Lesotho Highlands Water Project

A central topic during the session will be the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP), particularly Phase II, which has been earmarked for fast-tracked implementation. South Africa views the project as strategically vital—not only for its water security but also as a significant regional development initiative. President Ramaphosa is expected to advocate for adherence to the agreed timelines and budget allocations, emphasizing the importance of this cross-border infrastructure venture for both nations.

People-Centered Cooperation and Migration

Another critical dimension of the talks will be the movement of people between South Africa and Lesotho. With thousands of Basotho nationals living and working in South Africa and many South African businesses operating across the border, both leaders are expected to discuss frameworks to streamline migration and labor mobility while safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of citizens from both countries.

Preceding Meetings and Technical Preparation

Ahead of the presidential-level meeting, technical groundwork will be laid through a Meeting of Senior Officials (SOM) and a Council of Ministers Meeting scheduled for April 22, 2025. These forums will fine-tune the agenda and finalize recommendations to be adopted during the BNC's high-level session.

A Vision for a Shared Future

This week's BNC meeting is not just a bilateral affair but a reflection of the growing momentum towards regional integration and shared prosperity in Southern Africa. Through this platform, South Africa and Lesotho are reaffirming their commitment to a people-centered partnership that prioritizes stability, growth, and mutual benefit in a rapidly changing world.

The outcomes of this high-level engagement are expected to shape the next phase of cooperation between the two nations and offer a template for similar regional partnerships across the continent.