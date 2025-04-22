Left Menu

Ex-Servicemen Fall Victim to Job Scam in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, four ex-servicemen fell victim to a fraud that cost them a total of Rs 20.35 lakhs, believing it would secure them jobs. The scam was orchestrated by fraudsters who provided fake job offers. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a disheartening case from Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, four ex-servicemen were conned out of a substantial Rs 20.35 lakhs by fraudsters under the guise of securing them employment, as confirmed by local police on Tuesday.

The scam came to light following a complaint from Kamlesh Kumar, a retired soldier from Ghumarwin town, who accused three individuals of the wrongdoing. Kumar, who retired in 2022, was led to believe by a colleague that Sanjay Thakur, known as Lucky, could help him find a job at a bank.

Kumar, along with three other Army retirees, transferred various amounts to the fraudsters but were eventually left with fake job letters. Authorities are urging the public to report such scams promptly and avoid giving money for jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

