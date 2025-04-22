Left Menu

Online Scam Leaves Advocate Duped of Rs 99,000 in Bhadohi

An advocate in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, was defrauded of Rs 99,000 while attempting to return a pair of slippers purchased online. Mistaking a fake website for Amazon's customer care, he shared an OTP, enabling fraudsters to withdraw the money. Police are investigating the fraud case.

  • Country:
  • India

An advocate from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly fallen victim to an online scam, losing Rs 99,000 in the process. The incident took place while he was trying to return an online purchase.

Arun Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Balipur, ordered a pair of slippers from Amazon but was dissatisfied with the product and sought a refund. In search of Amazon's customer care number online, he dialed one from the search results, inadvertently reaching a fraudster.

The scammer, posing as a customer service representative, instructed Srivastava to share an OTP sent to his phone. Obligingly, Srivastava complied, only to find out later that Rs 99,000 had vanished from his Indian Bank account. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

