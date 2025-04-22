Deadly Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir: A Historical Overview

In one of the most lethal incidents in recent history, at least 20 people have been killed by suspected militants in India's Jammu and Kashmir. The Himalayan region, India's only Muslim-majority territory, has been plagued by violence as Islamist militants continue to clash with security forces.

Over the years, several attacks have shaken the region. In November 2024, militants injured 11 people at a crowded market. In October 2024, a firing at a construction site claimed the lives of six migrant workers and a doctor, an act claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF).

Historical attacks include the February 2019 suicide bombing that resulted in the deaths of 44 security personnel and the 2016 assault on an army base in Uri, which left 17 soldiers dead. These incidents underscore the sustained tension and security challenges faced by the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)