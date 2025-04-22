Left Menu

Deadly Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir: A Historical Overview

A recent militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in at least 20 deaths, highlighting the region's long history of violence. Notable incidents include a 2019 suicide bombing killing 44 security personnel and other attacks targeting tourists and migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:52 IST
Deadly Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir: A Historical Overview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In one of the most lethal incidents in recent history, at least 20 people have been killed by suspected militants in India's Jammu and Kashmir. The Himalayan region, India's only Muslim-majority territory, has been plagued by violence as Islamist militants continue to clash with security forces.

Over the years, several attacks have shaken the region. In November 2024, militants injured 11 people at a crowded market. In October 2024, a firing at a construction site claimed the lives of six migrant workers and a doctor, an act claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF).

Historical attacks include the February 2019 suicide bombing that resulted in the deaths of 44 security personnel and the 2016 assault on an army base in Uri, which left 17 soldiers dead. These incidents underscore the sustained tension and security challenges faced by the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025