Tragedy in Paradise: Pahalgam Terror Attack

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, describing it as a senseless act causing irreparable harm. Several tourists were feared dead and at least 20 injured in the attack. Sangma urged unity against terrorism and expressed solidarity with victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:04 IST
In a tragic turn of events on Tuesday, a terror attack shook the tranquility of Pahalgam, a picturesque town in Kashmir. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the attack as a senseless act that inflicted irreparable harm on numerous families.

The attack, which targeted a serene meadow frequented by tourists, is feared to have claimed the lives of multiple visitors while injuring at least 20 others. A high-ranking official indicated that the toll could exceed 20, but refrained from disclosing further details.

Reacting to the attack, Sangma emphasized the need for unity against terrorism, expressing his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. "We stand in solidarity with those affected by this heinous act," he shared in his statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

