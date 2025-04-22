Women Shine Bright in UPSC CSE 2024 with Top Ranks
The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 has seen a stellar performance from women candidates, with three women securing the top four ranks. Shakti Dubey, Harshita Goyal, and Shah Margi Chirag have emerged as top rankers. The examination saw a total of 1,009 candidates clearing the test.
The results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 highlighted an impressive display of dedication and success by women candidates. Shakti Dubey claimed the first rank, followed by Harshita Goyal in second place. Shah Margi Chirag helped make up the trio of women in the top four spots.
The examination's grueling challenges were no match for these candidates. Dubey, a postgraduate from Banaras Hindu University, shared her relentless study habits, crediting her parents' encouragement for her perseverance. She was participating for the fifth time, having previously faced disappointment.
In this year's cycle, a total of 1,009 candidates cleared the exam, with a noteworthy representation of women. The top 25 candidates included 11 women, underscoring an ongoing trend of rising female successes in one of India's most prestigious examinations.
