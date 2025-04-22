Tragedy in Chhatarpur: Shocking Murder Case Unfolds

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody by police in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district following allegations of the murder of an eight-year-old girl. The suspect, identified as Bal Kishan Yadav, reportedly enticed the child with chocolates before committing the heinous act.

The tragedy occurred in the town of Bada Malehra, situated about 50 km from the district headquarters. Authorities received reports that Yadav lured the girl to a secluded location, where he allegedly struck her with a stone. The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to Bada Malehra Hospital, then to the district hospital, where she later died.

Police officials, including Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Agam Jain, are thoroughly investigating the case, with a focus on understanding the events leading up to the crime. The victim's family, seeking justice, revealed that Yadav was their neighbor and had removed the child's inner garments during the assault.

