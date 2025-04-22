Left Menu

Tragedy in Chhatarpur: Shocking Murder Case Unfolds

A 30-year-old man, Bal Kishan Yadav, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district for allegedly murdering an eight-year-old girl. The incident happened in Bada Malehra town after Yadav lured the girl under false pretenses. Police are investigating the case, while the victim's family seeks justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 22-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 23:06 IST
Tragedy in Chhatarpur: Shocking Murder Case Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody by police in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district following allegations of the murder of an eight-year-old girl. The suspect, identified as Bal Kishan Yadav, reportedly enticed the child with chocolates before committing the heinous act.

The tragedy occurred in the town of Bada Malehra, situated about 50 km from the district headquarters. Authorities received reports that Yadav lured the girl to a secluded location, where he allegedly struck her with a stone. The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to Bada Malehra Hospital, then to the district hospital, where she later died.

Police officials, including Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Agam Jain, are thoroughly investigating the case, with a focus on understanding the events leading up to the crime. The victim's family, seeking justice, revealed that Yadav was their neighbor and had removed the child's inner garments during the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025