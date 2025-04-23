Mongolia Strengthens Lifelong Learning with National Workshop and GNLC Push

In a significant step toward educational transformation and sustainable development, Mongolia hosted a landmark National Capacity-Building Workshop for the Lifelong Learning Sector on April 3–4, 2025, in Ulaanbaatar. This pivotal event, which drew over 80 stakeholders, including policymakers, educators, and international experts, emphasized the country’s growing commitment to lifelong learning and its intention to join the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC).

Organized jointly by the Ministry of Education (MoE), the Mongolian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU), and the UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office for East Asia, the workshop offered an intensive platform for exploring policies, practices, and pathways to institutionalize lifelong learning across Mongolia.

National Vision for Lifelong Learning

The workshop coincided with the Government of Mongolia's bold announcement, on April 2, designating 2026 as the Year of Education. As part of its 2024–2028 Action Plan, this declaration underscores Mongolia’s commitment to making lifelong learning a cornerstone of national policy.

Mr. Batjargal, State Secretary of the Ministry of Education, reiterated this vision:

“Lifelong learning must become a fully integrated part of Mongolia’s national education policies, ensuring that all citizens—including those in rural areas, nomadic communities, and marginalized groups—have access to continuous learning opportunities.”

Understanding the UNESCO GNLC Framework

Participants received detailed guidance on the UNESCO Learning Cities concept and the process of joining the GNLC, a global platform that fosters inclusive, sustainable learning ecosystems at the city level.

International experts shared best practices from successful Learning Cities, equipping participants with actionable insights on resource mobilization, stakeholder engagement, and local policy design. A featured example was the Bayangol District’s Learning City Initiative, which showcased Mongolia’s grassroots readiness for GNLC integration.

Rich Dialogue and Hands-On Learning

The workshop’s structure balanced expert-led presentations with participatory group activities. Topics explored included:

Emerging trends in Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)

Financing mechanisms for lifelong learning programs

Digital transformation, AI in education, and mental health in the context of lifelong learning

Planning for inclusive and sustainable local education strategies

Participants worked collaboratively on localized action plans, crafting frameworks to implement in their provinces and communities. Many reported increased confidence and clarity about joining the GNLC and initiating Learning City models.

Feedback and Reflections

The event concluded with a survey and reflection session, during which participants expressed strong appreciation for the workshop’s relevance and practicality. Attendees praised the inclusive approach, noting that 65% of participants were women, and the environmentally conscious plastic-free setup. These elements aligned well with UNESCO’s global values of equity and sustainability.

Mr. Jaap van Hierden, UN Resident Coordinator, emphasized:

“A truly inclusive education system must offer opportunities for individuals of all ages to acquire new skills, adapt to changing economic and social demands, and fully engage in society.”

Looking Forward: Sustaining Momentum

The need for continued training and international cooperation was a recurring theme in feedback. Participants called for follow-up workshops focused on digital tools, funding strategies, and localized curriculum development. Experts advised exploring public-private partnerships, community-led initiatives, and international collaboration to maintain momentum and ensure sustained impact.

Prof. Shahbaz Khan, Director of UNESCO’s East Asia Office, emphasized the strategic importance of Mongolia’s direction:

“With the adoption of the 2023 Education Law and the establishment of a Lifelong Learning Department, Mongolia has made a powerful statement that education is central to its development strategy.”

In his closing remarks, Mr. Boldsaikhan Sambuu, Secretary-General of MNCU, urged all stakeholders to integrate the workshop’s recommendations into national education frameworks, regional planning, and sectoral reforms.

As Mongolia stands at the cusp of educational transformation, the National Capacity-Building Workshop represents not only a turning point but a launchpad for long-term, inclusive development. By aligning with global networks like the GNLC and anchoring lifelong learning in national policies, Mongolia is laying the groundwork for a future where education truly becomes a lifelong right and opportunity for all.