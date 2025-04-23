Left Menu

Jammu Region Shuts Down in Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu region experienced a complete shutdown as a protest against the terror attack in Pahalgam. The bandh halted normal life, with businesses closed and transport unavailable. Protests erupted, demanding action against terrorism, while security was heightened to prevent incidents. The attack was criticized as an assault on Kashmiriyat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:02 IST
Jammu Region Shuts Down in Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu region faced a complete shutdown on Wednesday as residents protested against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Officials reported that in addition to Jammu city, areas like Reasi, Udhampur, Katra, Kathua, and Samba observed similar actions.

Protests saw demonstrators raise anti-Pakistan slogans, with BJP leaders advocating for a 'befitting reply' to the attack. The shutdown caught public attention as normal life came to a standstill; shops were closed and transport services were halted, greatly impacting daily activities.

The aftermath of the Pahalgam attack has sent shockwaves across the nation, invoking condemnation from political figures and civil society groups. The attack was termed as a grievous assault on Kashmiriyat, drawing parallels with the infamous Pulwama incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025