Jammu Region Shuts Down in Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu region faced a complete shutdown on Wednesday as residents protested against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Officials reported that in addition to Jammu city, areas like Reasi, Udhampur, Katra, Kathua, and Samba observed similar actions.

Protests saw demonstrators raise anti-Pakistan slogans, with BJP leaders advocating for a 'befitting reply' to the attack. The shutdown caught public attention as normal life came to a standstill; shops were closed and transport services were halted, greatly impacting daily activities.

The aftermath of the Pahalgam attack has sent shockwaves across the nation, invoking condemnation from political figures and civil society groups. The attack was termed as a grievous assault on Kashmiriyat, drawing parallels with the infamous Pulwama incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)