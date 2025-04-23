Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds BPSC Mains Exam Despite Leak Allegations

The Supreme Court rejected pleas to halt the Bihar Public Service Commission mains exam despite allegations of a preliminary paper leak. With the Patna High Court finding no conclusive evidence, the exam will proceed on April 25. The case highlights contested claims of malpractice and digital evidence challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled against pausing the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) mains examination slated for April 25, despite assertions of a preliminary test paper leak last December.

The judicial panel, including Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, denied requests to annul the 70th BPSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Exams, mentioning insufficient proof for a blanket re-test.

Senior advocate Anjana Prakash, representing the petitioners, presented digital evidence such as WhatsApp texts and videos purportedly showing early access to exam questions and loudspeaker announcements of answers at exam sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

