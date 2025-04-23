Supreme Court Upholds BPSC Mains Exam Despite Leak Allegations

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled against pausing the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) mains examination slated for April 25, despite assertions of a preliminary test paper leak last December.

The judicial panel, including Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, denied requests to annul the 70th BPSC Combined Competitive Preliminary Exams, mentioning insufficient proof for a blanket re-test.

Senior advocate Anjana Prakash, representing the petitioners, presented digital evidence such as WhatsApp texts and videos purportedly showing early access to exam questions and loudspeaker announcements of answers at exam sites.

