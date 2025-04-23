Left Menu

China and Azerbaijan: New Strategic Partners in Global Trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized trade wars for harming global economic order. He met Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev to fortify the China-Azerbaijan relationship, establishing a strategic partnership. They agreed on cooperation in green development, digital economy, and more, aligning with China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has criticized the ongoing tariff and trade wars, stating they undermine global economic stability. His comments came during a meeting in Beijing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

The two leaders have announced the formation of a comprehensive strategic partnership, reinforcing China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The partnership aims to promote international fairness and justice through a United Nations-centered international system.

This meeting saw the signing of 20 cooperative agreements, spanning legal, green development, digital economy, and more. The agreements include a mutual visa exemption and plans to improve transportation efficiency and market access for agricultural products.

