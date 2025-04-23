China and Azerbaijan: New Strategic Partners in Global Trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping has criticized the ongoing tariff and trade wars, stating they undermine global economic stability. His comments came during a meeting in Beijing with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

The two leaders have announced the formation of a comprehensive strategic partnership, reinforcing China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The partnership aims to promote international fairness and justice through a United Nations-centered international system.

This meeting saw the signing of 20 cooperative agreements, spanning legal, green development, digital economy, and more. The agreements include a mutual visa exemption and plans to improve transportation efficiency and market access for agricultural products.

(With inputs from agencies.)