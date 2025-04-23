Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas for Dr. Assault Safeguards
The Supreme Court has declined to review pleas for establishing new guidelines to protect doctors from increasing assault incidents. The court emphasized existing guidelines and mentioned that it's Parliament's role to enact laws. Petitioners can explore proceedings in high courts for further action.
The Supreme Court has opted not to examine pleas seeking new guidelines for the protection of doctors facing rising instances of assault, underscoring that not every issue can be monitored from the bench.
Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale highlighted previous verdicts that established guidelines and advised petitioners, who aim for comprehensive protection for medical professionals, to pursue appropriate proceedings.
Contentions arose concerning the ongoing harassment of doctors, exemplified by a gynaecologist's suicide in Rajasthan. However, the bench maintained that policy alterations rest with Parliament and directed petitioners to approach relevant high courts for further recourse.
