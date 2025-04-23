Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas for Dr. Assault Safeguards

The Supreme Court has declined to review pleas for establishing new guidelines to protect doctors from increasing assault incidents. The court emphasized existing guidelines and mentioned that it's Parliament's role to enact laws. Petitioners can explore proceedings in high courts for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:22 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas for Dr. Assault Safeguards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has opted not to examine pleas seeking new guidelines for the protection of doctors facing rising instances of assault, underscoring that not every issue can be monitored from the bench.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale highlighted previous verdicts that established guidelines and advised petitioners, who aim for comprehensive protection for medical professionals, to pursue appropriate proceedings.

Contentions arose concerning the ongoing harassment of doctors, exemplified by a gynaecologist's suicide in Rajasthan. However, the bench maintained that policy alterations rest with Parliament and directed petitioners to approach relevant high courts for further recourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025