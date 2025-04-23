Left Menu

Russia's Military Production Surge Faces Strategic Shortfalls

Despite a notable increase in production, Russia's military still lacks certain key weapons, President Vladimir Putin indicated. While more than 4,000 armored vehicles and 180 aircrafts were manufactured, gaps remain in other critical areas, highlighting ongoing challenges within the nation's defense sector.

  • Country:
  • Russia

President Vladimir Putin has revealed that, despite a surge in production, Russia's armed forces still lack critical weaponry. Speaking at a meeting of the state Military-Industrial Commission, he detailed impressive delivery figures of over 4,000 armored vehicles and 180 warplanes in the last year.

Although these numbers reflect a significant boost in military capabilities, the president acknowledged there are still pressing shortages. "I know very well, and many here know it as well as I do, that these weapons are still lacking," Putin admitted, during his address on Wednesday.

The revelation comes amidst ongoing strategic challenges faced by Russia, adding pressure on its defense sector to address and fill these gaps efficiently.

