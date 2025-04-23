Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Manipur Villages Targeted in Arson Attack

Several houses in Manipur's Kamjong district were set ablaze by unidentified armed men. The attack occurred in the villages of Gampal and Haiyang while residents were tending to their fields. In response, the District Magistrate imposed an indefinite curfew citing potential risks to public safety and property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified armed men ignited a series of arson attacks in Manipur's Kamjong district, targeting multiple houses on Wednesday morning, officials reported.

The incident unfolded as most inhabitants of Gampal and Haiyang villages were engaged in agricultural activities, leaving their homes vulnerable.

Initial evaluations suggest that over seven thatched-roof houses were engulfed in flames, a district official revealed. In response to the heightened tension, District Magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter has declared an indefinite curfew starting at 2 pm, restricting all movement under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Rangnamei emphasized that these measures are necessary to avert any significant disruption to public peace and safety, although essential government services remain unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

