Tensions Escalate as Manipur Villages Targeted in Arson Attack

Unidentified armed men ignited a series of arson attacks in Manipur's Kamjong district, targeting multiple houses on Wednesday morning, officials reported.

The incident unfolded as most inhabitants of Gampal and Haiyang villages were engaged in agricultural activities, leaving their homes vulnerable.

Initial evaluations suggest that over seven thatched-roof houses were engulfed in flames, a district official revealed. In response to the heightened tension, District Magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter has declared an indefinite curfew starting at 2 pm, restricting all movement under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Rangnamei emphasized that these measures are necessary to avert any significant disruption to public peace and safety, although essential government services remain unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)