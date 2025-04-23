Supreme Court Overturns High Court Ruling in Contempt Case

The Supreme Court overturned a Delhi High Court ruling in a contempt case, citing jurisdictional overreach and contradictions to judicial propriety principles. The apex court reinstated the original order which found the respondent guilty of contempt.

Initially, a single judge from the High Court in December 2023 held the respondent guilty of intentionally violating court orders. However, upon a change of roster, another judge in July 2024 overturned this decision, deeming no willful disobedience had occurred.

The Supreme Court's verdict criticized the procedural errors, emphasizing that a single judge cannot overturn a coordinate bench's decision. The case was remanded to the original single judge to reconsider from the initial December 2023 order's stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)