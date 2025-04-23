Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns High Court Ruling in Contempt Case

The Supreme Court has overturned a Delhi High Court's decision in a contempt case, asserting that it was beyond jurisdiction and against judicial propriety. The apex court reinstated the initial order finding the respondent guilty, emphasizing the inconsistency in the judicial process for revisiting the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:18 IST
The Supreme Court overturned a Delhi High Court ruling in a contempt case, citing jurisdictional overreach and contradictions to judicial propriety principles. The apex court reinstated the original order which found the respondent guilty of contempt.

Initially, a single judge from the High Court in December 2023 held the respondent guilty of intentionally violating court orders. However, upon a change of roster, another judge in July 2024 overturned this decision, deeming no willful disobedience had occurred.

The Supreme Court's verdict criticized the procedural errors, emphasizing that a single judge cannot overturn a coordinate bench's decision. The case was remanded to the original single judge to reconsider from the initial December 2023 order's stage.

