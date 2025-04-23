Shocking Explosion Sparks Fire in Moscow Mall Car Park
A fire erupted in a car park at a Moscow shopping mall after a vehicle explosion. Emergency services rushed to the scene, as reported by the state-run TASS and SHOT media outlets. The cause of the explosion and potential presence of occupants remain unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:25 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A fire erupted on Wednesday in a Moscow shopping mall's car park following a car explosion, according to reports from the TASS news agency citing emergency services.
The SHOT media outlet confirmed that emergency services were swiftly dispatched to the scene.
The reasons behind the explosion and whether anyone was inside the vehicle at that time remain unidentified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
