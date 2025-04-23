Tragedy in Pahalgam: Navi Mumbai Man Among Victims

The body of Dilip Desale, a 64-year-old victim of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, arrived in New Panvel, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday evening, according to police reports.

Desale was visiting Jammu and Kashmir with his wife under the arrangement of a local tourism company when terrorists struck, claiming at least 26 lives on Tuesday, most of them tourists. Two relatives traveled to Jammu and Kashmir to retrieve his body, which, alongside another victim, was then flown to Mumbai.

Desale, a resident of New Panvel's Sector 12, will have his last rites conducted later this evening, the authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)