Kerala's New Leadership: Jayathilak Takes Top Bureaucratic Post
IAS officer Jayathilak has been appointed to the top bureaucratic post in Kerala following the retirement of Sarada Muraleedharan. In addition to this key appointment, the cabinet has also made significant decisions, including enhancing the Kerala School of Mathematics and representing the state at the Pope's funeral.
In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Kerala cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has appointed IAS officer Jayathilak as the new Chief Secretary. This decision follows the impending retirement of Sarada Muraleedharan at the end of April, marking a new chapter in the state's bureaucratic leadership.
Jayathilak, currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance Department, is set to remain in his new position until he reaches retirement next year. The move is seen as part of a broader restructuring within the state's administration.
Additionally, the cabinet has decided to elevate the Kerala School of Mathematics to a Centre of Excellence, emulating the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai, signaling a strong commitment to advancing educational standards in the region.
