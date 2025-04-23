Court Orders Arrest of Activist Medha Patkar Over Defamation Case Non-Compliance

A Delhi court has taken strict action against Medha Patkar, the leader of the Narmada Bachao Andolan, by issuing a non-bailable warrant. This came after Patkar supposedly defied court directives by not submitting probation bonds or paying a fine of Rs 1 lakh in relation to a defamation case with Delhi LG V K Saxena.

The court, headed by Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh, described Patkar's plea for adjournment as 'frivolous and mischievous,' asserting that it attempted to undermine the system. Singh emphasized that Patkar's consistent absence and non-compliance with court orders could result in a reconsideration of the lenient sentence previously given.

Despite Patkar's claim of a pending revision petition in the Delhi High Court, the application was dismissed by the sessions court, labeling it a strategy to mislead the court. Consequently, the court had no option but to issue a coercive order to ensure Patkar's compliance with the court's directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)