Arrest in Controversial Post: Ties to Pahalgam Attack Highlighted

A man identified as Md Naushad was arrested from Bokaro district in Jharkhand after allegedly uploading a provocative social media post praising the Pahalgam terror attack, police reported Wednesday.

The attack occurred at Baisaran meadows in South Kashmir and resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists. Naushad's post, found on X, commended Pakistan and the terror group, Lashkar-e-Taiba, for the strike.

In response, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Sanjeev Sardar condemned the terrorism act as cowardly and called for stringent government retaliation. Sardar emphasized the attack's threat to national unity and conveyed condolences to affected families.

