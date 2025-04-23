Left Menu

Arrest in Controversial Post: Ties to Pahalgam Attack Highlighted

A controversial social media post by Md Naushad, praising a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, led to his arrest in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The attack killed 26 tourists, prompting political condemnation and calls for decisive action. The incident underscores India's commitment against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man identified as Md Naushad was arrested from Bokaro district in Jharkhand after allegedly uploading a provocative social media post praising the Pahalgam terror attack, police reported Wednesday.

The attack occurred at Baisaran meadows in South Kashmir and resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, primarily tourists. Naushad's post, found on X, commended Pakistan and the terror group, Lashkar-e-Taiba, for the strike.

In response, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Sanjeev Sardar condemned the terrorism act as cowardly and called for stringent government retaliation. Sardar emphasized the attack's threat to national unity and conveyed condolences to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

