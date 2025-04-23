A Vision for the Future: 38th Meeting of Central Advisory Board of Archaeology Held

The 38th meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA) culminated in a productive and forward-thinking session at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Held under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the landmark meeting reiterated the Government of India’s commitment to protecting, preserving, and promoting India's rich archaeological and cultural heritage.

Keynote by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism

In a keynote address that set the tone for the meeting, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, presented a dynamic and inclusive roadmap for archaeology in India. He emphasized a holistic approach involving excavations, explorations, conservation, and digital innovation. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi" (Development as well as Heritage), the Minister stressed the dual importance of development alongside cultural preservation.

He acknowledged the recent upsurge in excavation and exploration activities and called for expanding these projects to be more extensive, inclusive, and accessible. Shri Shekhawat also announced the strategic revamp of ASI's Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW), with ongoing underwater expeditions in the historic Dwarka waters gaining attention for their historical significance.

Another highlight of the Minister’s address was the emphasis on the repatriation of stolen or smuggled antiquities. Recent successes in returning cultural artifacts to India were celebrated as a significant milestone in restoring the nation’s identity and dignity. He also reiterated ASI’s expanding global footprint in preserving Indian heritage at international sites and monuments.

Innovations and Heritage Management: Address by Secretary, Ministry of Culture

Shri Vivek Aggarwal, IAS, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, shed light on the evolving priorities in heritage management. He advocated for integrating advanced technologies in conservation efforts, particularly in epigraphy—the study of inscriptions. A forward-looking suggestion included the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based tour guides to elevate the visitor experience at heritage locations.

The Secretary also underscored the economic potential of heritage tourism. He highlighted ASI's fruitful public-private partnerships through the “Adopt A Heritage” scheme, under which 37 heritage sites have been adopted for maintenance and promotion. He proposed scaling up such collaborations and identifying additional sites for UNESCO World Heritage status to catalyze economic activity and job creation, especially in rural areas.

One innovative idea was to support traditional artists and sculptors as creative startups, thus preserving age-old skills while generating employment opportunities. This initiative is poised to bridge cultural preservation with modern economic strategies.

Participation, Tributes, and Collaborative Planning

The meeting opened on a solemn note with tributes paid to recently departed CABA members and victims of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. It then transitioned into active discussions involving state representatives, cultural leaders, archaeological experts, and other key stakeholders from across the country.

The agenda covered a review of past achievements, project updates under ASI, and the introduction of new proposals for excavations and site restorations. Participants discussed methodologies to enhance academic and practical cooperation between ASI, universities, and research institutions. The consensus highlighted the need for sustained collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing across states and institutions.

Legacy and Role of CABA

Formed in 1945, CABA has played a vital role in fostering close ties between the Archaeological Survey of India and academic institutions involved in archaeological research. It was established to facilitate knowledge exchange, promote the training of future archaeologists, and coordinate with state governments and learned societies in heritage-related activities.

Reconstituted every three years with the Minister of Culture as its Chairperson, the Board functions as a think tank for heritage-related policies and initiatives. Its regular meetings, such as this 38th session, are crucial for maintaining momentum in safeguarding India's historical and cultural legacy.

The 38th CABA meeting successfully combined tradition with vision, laying down a roadmap for the future of Indian archaeology. With a blend of technological adoption, economic foresight, international collaboration, and community participation, the meeting demonstrated India’s deep-rooted commitment to heritage conservation.

As India stands at the crossroads of rapid development and cultural renaissance, initiatives discussed in this meeting could serve as catalysts for a more informed, inclusive, and heritage-conscious society.