Over 900 New Health Graduates Get Support in Expanded NZ Bonding Scheme 2024

In a major step towards enhancing New Zealand’s healthcare system and addressing persistent workforce shortages, more than 900 newly qualified health professionals will receive financial backing through the Government’s Voluntary Bonding Scheme, Health Minister Simeon Brown announced this week.

This initiative, which incentivises new graduates to remain in the country and work in critical health sectors, is a cornerstone of the Government’s broader strategy to grow and retain a robust, regionally balanced healthcare workforce.

Targeted Support for High-Need Areas and Specialties

“We are committed to growing and strengthening our health workforce, and retaining health professionals is a key part of that,” said Minister Brown. “The Voluntary Bonding Scheme provides targeted financial support to encourage our nurses, midwives, anaesthetic technicians, and other critical health workers to stay and build their careers in New Zealand.”

The scheme specifically prioritizes health graduates who choose to work in hard-to-staff locations or in areas with acute workforce shortages. These roles often include rural general practices, midwifery services, and anaesthetic care—areas that have traditionally struggled with recruitment and retention.

2024 Intake: A Diverse Cohort of 925 Graduates

This year’s intake for the Voluntary Bonding Scheme includes a wide range of healthcare professionals. A total of 925 newly qualified individuals will benefit from the program, including:

477 registered and enrolled nurses

172 midwives

77 anaesthetic technicians

70 rural and regional general practice trainees

48 pharmacists

23 dentists

22 oral health therapists

20 radiation therapists

15 sonographers

1 medical physicist

The scheme provides financial payments ranging between $14,165 to $50,000 after tax, depending on the profession and the specific needs of the region or specialty. These payments are spread over a bonding period of three to five years, offering substantial incentives for graduates to remain within the system and grow professionally in areas where their skills are most needed.

Expanded Support Under the Current Government

Originally introduced under the previous National government, the Voluntary Bonding Scheme was expanded in 2024 to include additional professions such as anaesthetic technicians and pharmacists. This expansion reflects the Government’s responsive approach to evolving healthcare demands and aims to prevent attrition in increasingly essential roles.

“The scheme is a practical way to build and strengthen key parts of our health workforce, particularly in areas and specialties that face the greatest recruitment challenges,” said Mr Brown.

Focus on Primary Care for 2025 Intake

Looking ahead, the 2025 intake will place a strong emphasis on primary care, reflecting the Government’s strategic pivot to improve front-line access and reduce strain on hospital services.

This initiative builds on the Primary Care Package announced in March 2025, which includes:

100 clinical placements for overseas-trained doctors in primary care.

Recruitment incentives for 400 graduate nurses per year for five years to work in primary practice.

100 additional medical school placements over the course of this Government’s term.

50 graduate doctors annually training in primary care.

120 nurse practitioner training places in primary care.

Accelerated tertiary education for 120 nurses to enter primary care roles.

These steps are designed to establish a sustainable pipeline of health professionals trained and motivated to work in the community, with the aim of delivering more equitable, timely, and quality care across all regions.

Government’s Vision for a Stronger Health Workforce

Minister Brown concluded his announcement by congratulating the latest group of graduates joining the scheme and reiterating the Government’s long-term vision.

“We are relentlessly focused on ensuring Kiwis have access to timely, quality healthcare in the community. This is an exciting time for our health workforce, and we are proud to back those stepping up to serve in these vital roles.”

The Voluntary Bonding Scheme, alongside expanded training and recruitment measures, is poised to become a key driver in bolstering New Zealand’s healthcare infrastructure—especially in communities that have long waited for consistent and reliable care.