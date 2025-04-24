Left Menu

Russia's Nuclear Doctrine: Shoigu's Assertive Stance

Russia may use nuclear weapons if Western aggression threatens, as per amendments to its nuclear doctrine. Top security official Sergei Shoigu emphasized this position, highlighting the potential response to attacks, including conventional, on Russia or ally Belarus. TASS reported his statements on Thursday.

  • Russia

Russia has reaffirmed its stance on potentially employing nuclear weapons if faced with aggression from Western nations, according to Sergei Shoigu, Moscow's chief security official. This position aligns with recent adjustments to its nuclear doctrine, as reported by the TASS state news agency.

Under these doctrinal changes, Russia reserves the right to initiate a nuclear response should either it or its neighboring ally, Belarus, come under attack. This includes scenarios involving conventional weaponry.

Shoigu's statements underscore a strategic pivot in Russia's defensive posture, emphasizing preparedness in the face of perceived threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

