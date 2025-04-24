PM Luxon Strengthens UK Ties with Trade Boost, Defence Pledge and Ukraine Support

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has concluded a high-profile and strategically significant three-day visit to the United Kingdom, underscoring the deepening of ties between the two nations in areas ranging from trade and investment to defence cooperation and global diplomacy.

High-Level Meetings with British Leadership

During his time in London, Prime Minister Luxon was hosted by two of the United Kingdom’s most prominent leaders—His Majesty King Charles III and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. These engagements were emblematic of New Zealand’s close diplomatic relationship with the UK, one of its oldest and most trusted international partners.

A highlight of the visit was the issuance of a Joint Statement with Prime Minister Starmer. The two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to a rules-based international system, and pledged to strengthen cooperation to ensure their bilateral partnership remains resilient amid evolving global challenges.

Focus on Trade and Economic Growth

Central to the visit was the emphasis on economic collaboration. Prime Minister Luxon and Prime Minister Starmer explored ways to deepen bilateral trade and investment, particularly in light of global economic turbulence. Luxon highlighted the critical role that export growth will play in improving New Zealand’s long-term economic outlook.

“Export growth will be critical to improving our economic prospects in the coming years so our businesses can create more jobs and lift incomes for Kiwis,” Luxon stated.

He pointed to the free trade agreement between the two countries, which has provided New Zealand exporters with a stable and promising gateway to the high-value UK market. Over the past year, New Zealand has recorded an export growth rate of more than 20 percent to the UK—an encouraging sign for businesses at home.

Promoting Investment and Business Collaboration

Further emphasizing his government’s commitment to foreign investment, Mr Luxon hosted an investment roundtable in London with British business leaders. The discussion focused on positioning New Zealand as a prime destination for international investors looking for stable, innovative, and growth-oriented opportunities.

“I continued to make the case for New Zealand as a place to invest, so we can get infrastructure built and grow our businesses to put more money in Kiwis’ pockets,” he added.

During the visit, several commercial agreements were signed between New Zealand and UK-based companies, totalling more than $120 million. These deals are expected to spur infrastructure development and commercial expansion across key sectors.

Defence and Global Security Commitments

In recognition of the evolving global security environment, the two prime ministers agreed to refresh the Joint Statement on Defence Cooperation. The updated agreement aims to ensure that the UK–New Zealand defence relationship is fit for purpose in responding to contemporary geopolitical challenges.

Significantly, Prime Minister Luxon announced an extension of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployment to the UK and Europe until December 2026. These troops are primarily involved in training Ukrainian soldiers as part of a broader effort to support Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

As part of the visit, Luxon also had the opportunity to meet with deployed NZDF personnel, reinforcing New Zealand’s commitment to international security and solidarity with Ukraine.

Broad Engagement and Global Diplomacy

In addition to meetings with British government officials and business leaders, Mr Luxon also held talks with the Leader of the Opposition and representatives of New Zealand and UK-based enterprises. His comprehensive engagement reflects a broad and multi-sector approach to diplomacy.

Luxon’s itinerary now takes him to Türkiye, where he will attend Anzac Day commemorations in Gallipoli, honoring New Zealand’s wartime history. Following that, he will travel to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, a significant moment of international mourning and reflection.

The UK visit marked a milestone in New Zealand’s international outreach strategy under Prime Minister Luxon’s leadership. It was a mission that brought tangible results—new investments, renewed defence partnerships, and elevated diplomatic rapport.