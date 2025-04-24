Left Menu

Tension Rises in Benin as Jihadist Attacks Persist in Northern Regions

Benin's northern region witnessed a deadly jihadist attack, resulting in the deaths of 54 soldiers. The government reported the toll was lower than claimed by the JNIM, an Al Qaeda affiliate. This reflects a concerning trend of increased jihadist activity spreading from the Sahel to coastal West African nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cotonou | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:37 IST
Benin's government has confirmed that 54 soldiers were killed in a recent attack in the country's north, revising previous reports from the Al Qaeda-affiliated JNIM, which claimed a higher toll. This incident underscores the growing jihadist threat in West Africa's coastal regions.

A spokesperson for President Patrice Talon, Serge Nonvignon, described the attack as a 'heavy loss for the nation' in a social media post. JNIM reported that 70 soldiers were killed in assaults on two military posts in northern Benin, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

The jihadist insurgency originated from a 2012 Tuareg rebellion in north Mali and has since expanded into Burkina Faso, Niger, and now coastal West African countries like Benin. This ongoing conflict has resulted in numerous fatalities and significant displacement across the region, and has influenced political instability marked by five military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger between 2020 and 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

