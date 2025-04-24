High Court Attaches MP's Salary in Defamation Ruling

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step by ordering the attachment of TMC MP Saket Gokhale's salary in a high-profile defamation case. The ruling follows Gokhale's failure to comply with a previous order to apologize and pay substantial damages to former United Nations diplomat Lakshmi Puri.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted that Gokhale did not deposit the Rs 50 lakh fine nor provided a reasonable explanation for non-compliance. The court's decision mandates that Gokhale's salary, reported to be Rs 1.90 lakh, will remain attached until the damages are fully deposited.

The defamation case originated from Gokhale allegedly making false claims about Puri's financial dealings related to her property in Geneva. Despite his attempt to have the judgment recalled, the court asserts that there's no stay on the enforcement of the decree.

(With inputs from agencies.)