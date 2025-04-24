Left Menu

Tragic Homecoming: The Pahalgam Attack Claims Innocent Lives

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, families in West Bengal mourn the loss of their loved ones. Victims included IB officer Manish Ranjan and IT professional Bitan Adhikari. As the community rallies in support, leaders vow justice for the heinous act targeting innocents based on religion.

Updated: 24-04-2025 14:49 IST
The town of Jhalda in West Bengal was cloaked in mourning as M.K. Mishra, a retired school headmaster, faced the devastating return of his son's coffin. Intelligence Bureau officer Manish Ranjan was among 26 victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Residents, friends, and leaders have gathered in solidarity, demanding justice.

Ranjan, known for his commitment to his family, had planned a pilgrimage with his parents after his return. His sudden departure shocked his close-knit community, which descends into silence as local shops close in his memory. Friends recollect his aspirations and mourn the fact that his dreams will remain unfulfilled.

Political figures, including Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, condemned the attack's brutality. Both leaders emphasized the need for retribution, vowing that justice will be served. This atrocity underlines the harsh realities of terrorism's indiscriminate violence, as families like that of Sohini Adhikari confront deep personal losses. Meanwhile, heroic acts by locals, such as that of a taxi driver named Ekbal, highlight humanity's enduring spirit amidst such horror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

