Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: North Korean Missile Attack

A deadly missile attack has shaken Kyiv, with a North Korean KN-23 ballistic missile responsible for the deaths of at least eight people in a major aerial assault. Ukrainian military sources disclosed the missile's origin to Reuters.

The attack targeted a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, west of Kyiv's center. As rescue efforts are underway, around 10 people are reported missing and could be buried under rubble, according to Ukraine's interior minister.

The incident underscores the ongoing and complex military tensions as Ukrainian authorities seek to address the aftermath of this tragic attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)