Indonesia Condemns Pahalgam Attack as Heinous Act

Indonesia has issued a strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, labeling it a heinous crime against civilians.

Indonesian Ambassador to India, Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, declared that such acts are indefensible, irrespective of the motives or the circumstances under which they are perpetrated. She expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and hopes for a swift recovery for those injured.

The tragic incident occurred when terrorists opened fire in a meadow near the tourist-friendly town of Pahalgam, resulting in the death of 26 people, the majority of whom were tourists.

