Left Menu

Indonesia Condemns Pahalgam Attack as Heinous Act

Indonesia strongly denounced the attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, calling it a heinous act against civilians. Ambassador Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi expressed that such actions are unjustifiable. The attack resulted in 26 deaths, primarily involving tourists. The ambassador extended condolences to victims' families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:24 IST
Indonesia Condemns Pahalgam Attack as Heinous Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indonesia has issued a strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, labeling it a heinous crime against civilians.

Indonesian Ambassador to India, Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi, declared that such acts are indefensible, irrespective of the motives or the circumstances under which they are perpetrated. She expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and hopes for a swift recovery for those injured.

The tragic incident occurred when terrorists opened fire in a meadow near the tourist-friendly town of Pahalgam, resulting in the death of 26 people, the majority of whom were tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025