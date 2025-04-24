International Peace Envoy Orders Budget Halt for Bosnian Serb Party
Bosnia's international peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, has ordered the cessation of all budget allocations to the party of Milorad Dodik, the secessionist Bosnian Serb leader facing charges for undermining the constitutional order. Despite attempts by Bosnia's state police to arrest Dodik, his police forces blocked the effort.
In a decisive move, Bosnia's international peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, announced on Thursday the suspension of budget allocations to the party led by Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb leader known for his secessionist stance.
This action comes amid escalating tensions as Dodik faces allegations of attacking the constitutional framework of the country.
Efforts by Bosnia's state police, SIPA, to detain Dodik were thwarted on Wednesday, with his armed police forces intervening to stop the arrest.
