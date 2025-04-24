International Peace Envoy Orders Budget Halt for Bosnian Serb Party

In a decisive move, Bosnia's international peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, announced on Thursday the suspension of budget allocations to the party led by Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb leader known for his secessionist stance.

This action comes amid escalating tensions as Dodik faces allegations of attacking the constitutional framework of the country.

Efforts by Bosnia's state police, SIPA, to detain Dodik were thwarted on Wednesday, with his armed police forces intervening to stop the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)