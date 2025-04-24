Left Menu

International Peace Envoy Orders Budget Halt for Bosnian Serb Party

Bosnia's international peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, has ordered the cessation of all budget allocations to the party of Milorad Dodik, the secessionist Bosnian Serb leader facing charges for undermining the constitutional order. Despite attempts by Bosnia's state police to arrest Dodik, his police forces blocked the effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:26 IST
International Peace Envoy Orders Budget Halt for Bosnian Serb Party
Christian Schmidt
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a decisive move, Bosnia's international peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, announced on Thursday the suspension of budget allocations to the party led by Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb leader known for his secessionist stance.

This action comes amid escalating tensions as Dodik faces allegations of attacking the constitutional framework of the country.

Efforts by Bosnia's state police, SIPA, to detain Dodik were thwarted on Wednesday, with his armed police forces intervening to stop the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025