Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Army Chief Reviews J&K Security

Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, is visiting Srinagar to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a terror attack in Pahalgam. India has downgraded relations with Pakistan, taking steps like expelling military attaches and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:33 IST
Tensions Rise: Army Chief Reviews J&K Security
Gen Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, is en route to Srinagar for an in-depth evaluation of Jammu and Kashmir's security landscape. This move follows the Pahalgam terror attack, which tragically claimed 26 civilian lives.

Senior Army Commanders are set to provide a detailed briefing to Gen Dwivedi, highlighting various facets of the prevailing security conditions. However, it remains uncertain if his itinerary includes a visit to Pahalgam.

In response to the attack and its cross-border links, India has taken significant diplomatic steps, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and immediate closure of the Attari land-transit route. These measures were sanctioned during a security committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025