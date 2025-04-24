Tensions Rise: Army Chief Reviews J&K Security
Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, is visiting Srinagar to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a terror attack in Pahalgam. India has downgraded relations with Pakistan, taking steps like expelling military attaches and suspending the Indus Water Treaty.
General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, is en route to Srinagar for an in-depth evaluation of Jammu and Kashmir's security landscape. This move follows the Pahalgam terror attack, which tragically claimed 26 civilian lives.
Senior Army Commanders are set to provide a detailed briefing to Gen Dwivedi, highlighting various facets of the prevailing security conditions. However, it remains uncertain if his itinerary includes a visit to Pahalgam.
In response to the attack and its cross-border links, India has taken significant diplomatic steps, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and immediate closure of the Attari land-transit route. These measures were sanctioned during a security committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
