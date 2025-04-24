Tensions Rise: Army Chief Reviews J&K Security

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, is en route to Srinagar for an in-depth evaluation of Jammu and Kashmir's security landscape. This move follows the Pahalgam terror attack, which tragically claimed 26 civilian lives.

Senior Army Commanders are set to provide a detailed briefing to Gen Dwivedi, highlighting various facets of the prevailing security conditions. However, it remains uncertain if his itinerary includes a visit to Pahalgam.

In response to the attack and its cross-border links, India has taken significant diplomatic steps, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and immediate closure of the Attari land-transit route. These measures were sanctioned during a security committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)