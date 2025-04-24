Controversy and Allegations Surround Christian Michel in Agustawestland Case

Rubbishing allegations by Christian Michel James, an accused in the Agustawestland case, Tihar Jail authorities stated he was never housed with a problematic prisoner. The assertions followed accusations sent to prison officials by the British High Commission regarding potential threats to James's safety inside the jail.

Authorities detailed a conducted inquiry which dismissed any life threat to James, a British national, during his tenure at the facility. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal reviewed these claims, determining neither James nor Sehnawaz, a prisoner with a history of infractions, were housed together in a single cell.

As legal proceedings continue, the court directed jail authorities to share details of the report with James's lawyer. Meanwhile, despite being granted bail, James expressed willingness to complete his sentence in India amid concerns for his security.

(With inputs from agencies.)