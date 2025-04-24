Left Menu

Controversy and Allegations Surround Christian Michel in Agustawestland Case

Christian Michel James, accused in the Agustawestland case, refutes claims of being lodged with a dubious prisoner in Tihar Jail. The authorities assure no such occurrence and denied any threats against him. Meanwhile, the court seeks explanations on jail conditions and James's bail trial proceeds amid security concerns.

Rubbishing allegations by Christian Michel James, an accused in the Agustawestland case, Tihar Jail authorities stated he was never housed with a problematic prisoner. The assertions followed accusations sent to prison officials by the British High Commission regarding potential threats to James's safety inside the jail.

Authorities detailed a conducted inquiry which dismissed any life threat to James, a British national, during his tenure at the facility. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal reviewed these claims, determining neither James nor Sehnawaz, a prisoner with a history of infractions, were housed together in a single cell.

As legal proceedings continue, the court directed jail authorities to share details of the report with James's lawyer. Meanwhile, despite being granted bail, James expressed willingness to complete his sentence in India amid concerns for his security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

