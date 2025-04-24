Empowering Villages: Revitalizing Haryana Through Panchayati Raj
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of Panchayati Raj Institutions in bolstering democracy and fostering development. At the Gram Utthan Samaroh, he urged panchayat representatives to focus on education, healthcare, sanitation, and women empowerment, while committing to drug eradication in villages.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the pivotal role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in shaping a strong democratic framework and accelerating development during the Gram Utthan Samaroh on National Panchayati Raj Day in Panchkula.
Addressing the gathering, Saini reiterated the responsibility of empowering villages, urging representatives to focus on key development areas such as education, healthcare, sanitation, and women's empowerment. He also stressed the need for drug eradication initiatives.
Saini assured that sufficient funding would be provided for development projects, such as the establishment of e-libraries and Mahila Chaupals. The rejuvenation of ponds is also underway to enhance rural life quality. Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar added that training programs aim to boost the efficiency of local governance structures.
