Left Menu

Empowering Villages: Revitalizing Haryana Through Panchayati Raj

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the importance of Panchayati Raj Institutions in bolstering democracy and fostering development. At the Gram Utthan Samaroh, he urged panchayat representatives to focus on education, healthcare, sanitation, and women empowerment, while committing to drug eradication in villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:32 IST
Empowering Villages: Revitalizing Haryana Through Panchayati Raj
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the pivotal role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in shaping a strong democratic framework and accelerating development during the Gram Utthan Samaroh on National Panchayati Raj Day in Panchkula.

Addressing the gathering, Saini reiterated the responsibility of empowering villages, urging representatives to focus on key development areas such as education, healthcare, sanitation, and women's empowerment. He also stressed the need for drug eradication initiatives.

Saini assured that sufficient funding would be provided for development projects, such as the establishment of e-libraries and Mahila Chaupals. The rejuvenation of ponds is also underway to enhance rural life quality. Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar added that training programs aim to boost the efficiency of local governance structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025