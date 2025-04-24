Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Condemns Pahalgam Attack

The Karnataka cabinet condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, highlighting the failure of the Union Home Ministry and intelligence agencies. Chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the cabinet called for an investigation into these lapses, emphasizing unity in eradicating terrorism.

Updated: 24-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:53 IST
The Karnataka cabinet strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, during a meeting on Thursday. The cabinet highlighted significant lapses by the Union Home Ministry and intelligence agencies in preventing the attack, which resulted in at least 26 deaths, including two from Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the meeting where the resolution was passed, demanding a detailed investigation into these failures. The resolution described the attack as a heinous crime against humanity and expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, urging the nation to unite against terrorism.

Moreover, the cabinet accused the Union Home Ministry of inadequacy, from Pulwama to Pahalgam, and criticized the intelligence department's failures on an international scale. The attack, deemed a tool for communal polarization, necessitates thorough scrutiny, according to the Karnataka government.

