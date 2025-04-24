Trade War Tensions: Conflicting Claims and Secret Talks
President Donald Trump asserted ongoing trade discussions with China, contradicting Chinese officials who denied any recent talks. The dispute intensifies with the U.S. imposing substantial tariffs and China retaliating, showcasing the fragile economic relationship between the two superpowers.
President Donald Trump refuted Chinese government claims that no recent trade talks have taken place, asserting that meetings occurred Thursday morning. He withheld specific details but emphasized ongoing negotiations to ease the trade war tensions.
China, however, maintained its stance, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun declaring there have been no tariffs discussions or negotiations with the U.S., labeling reports suggesting otherwise as 'false news.'
This friction follows the U.S.'s imposition of heightened tariffs on Chinese imports, a move met with China's own retaliatory measures, highlighting the growing economic rift between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
