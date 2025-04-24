Left Menu

G7 Unites Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

The Group of Seven remains united despite ongoing tensions over U.S.-imposed tariffs, as highlighted by Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne. The tariffs affect significant portions of Canadian goods. Attempts to discuss these issues with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have been largely informal during recent international meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Group of Seven largest economies continues to show a united front, though underlying tensions concerning the United States' tariffs persist. Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne emphasized this dynamic on Thursday.

Speaking from a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Washington, Champagne reiterated the need for Canada to contend with these U.S. tariffs, which are impacting a considerable volume of Canadian exports.

Despite his efforts, a formal bilateral dialogue about the tariffs with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proved elusive. However, Champagne did mention having informal exchanges with Bessent during G7 and G20 events held alongside the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

