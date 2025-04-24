G7 Unites Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

The Group of Seven largest economies continues to show a united front, though underlying tensions concerning the United States' tariffs persist. Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne emphasized this dynamic on Thursday.

Speaking from a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Washington, Champagne reiterated the need for Canada to contend with these U.S. tariffs, which are impacting a considerable volume of Canadian exports.

Despite his efforts, a formal bilateral dialogue about the tariffs with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent proved elusive. However, Champagne did mention having informal exchanges with Bessent during G7 and G20 events held alongside the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

