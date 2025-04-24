Progress in US-Iran Nuclear Deal Negotiations

President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the United States' efforts to secure a nuclear agreement with Iran. His remarks come as technical discussions between U.S. and Iranian delegations are set to take place in Oman this weekend.

"I think we're doing very well on an agreement with Iran," Trump stated confidently. He emphasized the potential for a positive outcome, suggesting that negotiations are progressing favorably.

The anticipated talks in Oman have been designed to continue advancing toward a comprehensive deal, one that Trump suggests could result in saving countless lives. The international community closely monitors these developments as they unfold.

