Left Menu

Progress in US-Iran Nuclear Deal Negotiations

President Donald Trump announced progress in the U.S.'s nuclear deal negotiations with Iran. Positive discussions are expected to continue with technical talks in Oman. Trump believes the agreement is on a promising path which could lead to a significant outcome and save numerous lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:59 IST
Progress in US-Iran Nuclear Deal Negotiations
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Thursday regarding the United States' efforts to secure a nuclear agreement with Iran. His remarks come as technical discussions between U.S. and Iranian delegations are set to take place in Oman this weekend.

"I think we're doing very well on an agreement with Iran," Trump stated confidently. He emphasized the potential for a positive outcome, suggesting that negotiations are progressing favorably.

The anticipated talks in Oman have been designed to continue advancing toward a comprehensive deal, one that Trump suggests could result in saving countless lives. The international community closely monitors these developments as they unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025