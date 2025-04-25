Illinois Judge Sentences Mass Shooter to Life Without Parole

In a landmark decision, an Illinois judge has sentenced Robert Crimo III to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, following a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in 2022.

The attack, which took place in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, resulted in seven deaths and injuries to more than 40 others. Crimo, 24, confessed to his crimes and faced a total of seven counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti handed down seven consecutive life sentences, expressing hope that the decision would provide a measure of justice to the victims' families and an end to the horrific chapter.

