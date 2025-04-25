Left Menu

Illinois Judge Sentences Mass Shooter to Life Without Parole

A judge sentenced Robert Crimo III to life in prison without parole for a 2022 mass shooting at a Chicago suburb parade, killing seven and wounding over 40 people. Crimo pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder and 48 aggravated battery charges, receiving seven consecutive life sentences.

Updated: 25-04-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 02:19 IST
Illinois Judge Sentences Mass Shooter to Life Without Parole
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, an Illinois judge has sentenced Robert Crimo III to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, following a deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in 2022.

The attack, which took place in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, resulted in seven deaths and injuries to more than 40 others. Crimo, 24, confessed to his crimes and faced a total of seven counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery.

Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti handed down seven consecutive life sentences, expressing hope that the decision would provide a measure of justice to the victims' families and an end to the horrific chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

