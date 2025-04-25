Left Menu

Plumbex India 2025: Innovating for a Water-Secure Future

Plumbex India 2025 emphasizes innovation, sustainability, and public health to tackle India's severe water stress. With support from the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the AMRUT 2.0 Mission, the event brings together over 125 exhibitors, policymakers, and experts to explore advanced plumbing solutions, water management technologies, and inclusive growth strategies.

Plumbex India 2025, a leading plumbing and water management expo, opened in New Delhi to address India's critical water issues through innovation and sustainable practices.

Supported by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and AMRUT 2.0, the event unites over 125 exhibitors, policymakers, and experts, highlighting advanced plumbing technologies.

Pivotal symposiums discussed plumbing entrepreneurship and gender diversity, while resource launches aimed at standardizing practices and promoting water efficiency were unveiled.

