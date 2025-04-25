High Court Slams State Over Inaction in Custodial Death Case
The Bombay High Court criticized the Maharashtra government for not registering an FIR against police officers involved in Akshay Shinde's custodial death, following court orders. Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case, died under police custody. The court threatened criminal contempt if compliance isn't ensured.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court issued a stern reprimand to the Maharashtra government for failing to register an FIR against five police officers involved in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, following explicit court instructions.
The court initially mandated that a case must be registered when a prima facie offense is disclosed, forming a special investigation team led by Joint Commissioner Lakhmi Gautam. Despite this, the state CID had delayed transferring case documents related to Shinde's death.
Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale expressed their dismay at the state's non-compliance. They warned of criminal contempt proceedings if the April 7 order was not followed promptly, with matters set for further hearing the same afternoon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Steven Banks Steps Down: Shift to Advocacy Amid Legal Firm Controversy
Gwalior Fire Contained: Blaze in Chawri Bazar Extinguished
Tragic Murder of JD(U) MLA Relative Sparks Family Feud Investigation
China Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Threats
Pope Francis' Quiet Holy Week: A New Reflection Amid Infirmity