High Court Slams State Over Inaction in Custodial Death Case

The Bombay High Court issued a stern reprimand to the Maharashtra government for failing to register an FIR against five police officers involved in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, following explicit court instructions.

The court initially mandated that a case must be registered when a prima facie offense is disclosed, forming a special investigation team led by Joint Commissioner Lakhmi Gautam. Despite this, the state CID had delayed transferring case documents related to Shinde's death.

Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale expressed their dismay at the state's non-compliance. They warned of criminal contempt proceedings if the April 7 order was not followed promptly, with matters set for further hearing the same afternoon.

