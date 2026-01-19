Inferno Engulfs Karachi Mall: Over 65 Missing in Devastating Fire
A massive fire consumed a shopping mall in Karachi, resulting in six deaths and over 65 missing. Firefighters battled the blaze for over 24 hours amidst challenging conditions due to poor ventilation and flammable goods. The mall's structural integrity is compromised, causing parts to collapse.
A massive blaze engulfed a shopping mall in Karachi's historic downtown district, killing six and leaving over 65 people missing. The fire, which began on Saturday night, continued to rage for more than 24 hours, reducing sections of the structure to rubble.
Firefighters struggled to contain the flames due to limited ventilation in the mall, which houses over 1,200 shops stocked with flammable goods. As they endeavored to cool the smoldering remains, the structural stability of the building became a major concern, with parts starting to collapse.
Authorities suspect a circuit breaker as the cause of the fire. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab faced criticism for his delayed response time, while devastated store owners lamented their losses as they watched their businesses burn.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Abduction: Hunt for Missing Industrialist's Son
Indonesian Rescue Efforts Focus on Missing Plane and Crew Near Mount Bulusaraung
Officials Locate Wreckage of Missing Indonesian Fisheries Plane
Indonesian officials say a regional passenger aircraft carrying 11 people is missing and a search is underway, reports AP.
Search Underway for Missing Indonesian Surveillance Aircraft